Masked gang breaks into home of England captain Stokes

+ ↺ − 16 px

England cricket captain Ben Stokes revealed that a masked gang burglarized his home while his wife and two children were inside, during his recent Test series in Pakistan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The 33-year-old said his family did not come to "any physical harm" but a number of "sentimental" items were taken.Stokes posted pictures of the missing items, external, including the medal for the OBE which he received in 2020."By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out while my wife and two young children were in the house," he said."Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm."Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state."All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been."Stokes, who lives in Castle Eden in County Durham, said the incident occurred on the evening of 17 October.The following day, England were beaten by Pakistan in the second Test, with Stokes dismissed for 37.He returned to the UK after the conclusion of last week's third Test, which England lost by nine wickets as Pakistan took the series 2-1."I am releasing photographs of some of the stolen items - which I hope may be easily identified - in the hope that we can find the people who are responsible for this," added Stokes."Although we have lost cherished possessions, to be clear, my sole motivation in sharing these photographs is not the recovery of material items. It is to catch the people who did this."They escaped with jewellery, other valuables and a good deal of personal items. Many of those items have real sentimental value for me and my family. They are irreplaceable."This is an appeal for any help in finding these people who carried out this act."As well as the medal, Stokes posted pictures of three necklaces, a ring and a designer bag.He encouraged anyone with information to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference CRI00575927.A number of footballers have had their homes burgled while away playing in recent years, including Raheem Sterling during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

News.Az