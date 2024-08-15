Mass protests across India over the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata

+ ↺ − 16 px

Activists and doctors across India are gathering for protests, demanding justice for a young female doctor who was raped and murdered while on duty at a hospital in Kolkata. The protests, under the slogan "Reclaim the Night," are spreading across the states of West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and other regions of the country.The incident sparked outrage nationwide when the body of the 31-year-old doctor was found on August 9 in a state teaching hospital in Kolkata. Initially, the hospital administration claimed the woman had taken her own life, but an autopsy confirmed that she had been raped and murdered.Thousands of doctors have already marched through Kolkata, demanding enhanced security measures and a fair investigation. The Kolkata High Court has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), marking an important step in the pursuit of justice for the victim.The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) announced a nationwide suspension of elective medical services in protest against violence and in demand for the protection of healthcare workers. Among the protesters' demands is the adoption of the Central Protection Law for healthcare workers against violence, which was proposed in Parliament in 2022 but has yet to be enacted.In the wake of these events, protests have spread across India. In Kolkata, protesters faced violence when an angry mob attacked them, throwing stones and attempting to enter the hospital building where the murder took place. According to one of the doctors, the police did not intervene in the incident.These events have drawn attention to the issues of sexual violence and women's safety in India, highlighting the need for stricter measures to protect the rights of women and healthcare workers.

News.Az