Nigeria rights body demands probe into civilian deaths in airstrikes

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Nigeria's human rights body on Thursday called on the military to launch a "thorough and prompt" investigation into what it ​called recurrent civilian casualties from military airstrikes.

The National Human Rights ‌Commission, a state body tasked with investigating alleged rights violations, said repeated reports of deaths and injuries raised serious concerns about compliance with humanitarian and human ​rights law, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Amnesty International, citing witnesses, said on Tuesday that ​at least 100 civilians had been killed in a Nigerian military ⁠airstrike on a crowded market in remote northwest Zamfara state ​last weekend, the third reported incident since April.

The military has said there ​was no evidence of civilian casualties.

Nigeria has increasingly relied on air power in conflict-affected regions including the northeast, where it is battling a long-running insurgency, and the ​northwest, where armed kidnapping gangs known locally as bandits and Islamist ​militants operate.

The NHRC said that while the fight against insurgency, banditry and other ‌insecurity ⁠was a legitimate responsibility of the state, operations must not violate the constitution or international humanitarian principles.

News.Az