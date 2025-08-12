Massive fire engulfs London Belle Supper Club in Downtown Salt Lake City

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fire crews are battling a large blaze at the London Belle Supper Club, 321 S. Main Street, in downtown Salt Lake City. Main Street is closed between 300 South and 400 South, and TRAX train service in the area has been suspended, with a bus bridge operating between 600 South and City Center.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area. The Utah Transit Authority warned of system-wide TRAX delays of up to 20 minutes. No injuries have been reported so far, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

News.Az