Massive wildfire in France kills 1, injures 9

Hundreds of firefighters battled on Wednesday to contain a wildfire in southern France that has ravaged a large area, resulting in one death and nine injuries.

The fire, which started on Tuesday, has destroyed or damaged 25 homes in the southern Aude department, where more than 1,800 firefighters are seeking to control the largest wildfire in France this summer, News.Az reports citing France24.

An elderly woman died in her home and two people were injured, one of whom is now in critical condition with severe burns, according to the Aude prefecture.

Seven firefighters have also been injured by smoke inhalation, and one person is missing.

The fire has burned some 12,000 hectares (27,000 acres) of land.

"The fire is still spreading and is far from being contained or under control," said Remi Recio, an official in the southern city of Narbonne.

"The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for it to progress. We are monitoring the edges and the back of the fire to prevent flare-ups," said Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture.

Planes were dropping water on the flames but Roesch warned "this fire will keep us busy for several days. It's a long-term operation".

Weather conditions are expected to remain unfavourable due to strong winds, rising temperatures, and dry vegetation in the area, officials said.

Camping grounds and at least one village were partially evacuated, and several roads have been closed.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is to visit the Aude department on Wednesday, his office said.

News.Az