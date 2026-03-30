Mayon Volcano on edge: 173 quakes, pyroclastic flow recorded in 24 hours - VIDEO

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Mayon Volcano remains under heightened alert as volcanic activity intensifies, raising concerns among authorities and residents in the region, News.Az reports, citing Volcano Discovery.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the volcano is currently at Alert Level 3, signaling a sustained increase in unrest that could escalate further.

Over the past 24 hours, monitoring data revealed a surge in activity:

173 volcanic earthquakes

221 rockfall events

1 pyroclastic density current (PDC)

Experts warn that these developments may lead to low-frequency earthquakes, volcanic tremors, and rumbling sounds, indicating magma movement beneath the volcano.

Authorities have issued strict safety advisories, urging the public to stay out of the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the risk of sudden explosive activity and fast-moving volcanic flows.

Aviation authorities have also been warned, with pilots advised to avoid flying near the volcano’s summit, where ash emissions and sudden eruptions could pose serious hazards.

Local emergency services remain on standby. Residents are encouraged to stay alert and follow official guidance as the situation evolves.

For emergencies, authorities have provided a direct hotline to the Camalig Command Center.

The situation remains fluid, and further escalation cannot be ruled out.

News.Az