Iran war reshapes agenda for ASEAN summit

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The upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations leadership summit will proceed with a scaled-down “bare-bones” format, focusing on the regional impact of the Iran war, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Scheduled for May, the summit will prioritize key issues including fuel supplies, rising food prices, and migrant workers, according to local reports.

“It will be a very bare-bone summit, which will focus very closely on those three subject matters,” Marcos said.

Marcos is currently serving as ASEAN’s rotating chair, a role he will hold until October, as the bloc navigates economic and social challenges linked to the ongoing conflict.

News.Az