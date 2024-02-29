Media Development Agency transfers all information systems to "Government Cloud"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The implementation of the Decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No. 718 dated June 3, 2019 on the creation of the Government Cloud (G-cloud) and the provision of “cloud” services continues, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Within the framework of transition works, full or partial migration of information systems and resources of government agencies to Baku and Yevlakh Data centers owned by AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, is carried out.

Media Development Agency (MEDİA) was the next government agency that transferred its information systems and resources to the "Government Cloud". The agency acquired the IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) - virtual server service provided by "AzInTelecom" LLC within the framework of migration to "Government Cloud". "MEDİA" has ensured the high availability of its critical systems by fully placing its information systems in the Baku Data Center owned by "AzInTelecom" LLC.

At the same time, an agreement was reached on the creation of the "Veeam" platform in connection with the provision of BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service) - reservation cloud service for the purpose of safe storage of data for the Media Development Agency and provision of more flexible and simple management.

It should be noted that with the migration of government agencies to the "Government Cloud", current IT costs are reduced and the productivity of information systems is increased. Thus, further improvement of the security of information systems, stable and sustainable IT infrastructure, high-quality service provision with prompt coordination and 24/7 monitoring service are achieved.

AzInTelecom LLC is the first organization in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region with "TIER III" International compliance certificate. In addition, it has 2 Data Centers located in Baku and Yevlakh that meet the requirements of "ISO 20000", "ISO 22301" and "ISO 27001" certificates.

News.Az