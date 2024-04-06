Medvedev accuses leaders of NATO member countries of aiding concert hall attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has accused leaders of NATO member countries, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, of helping to carry out the terrorist attack on a concert hall outside Moscow, News.az reports.

Medvedev said in a Telegram post that "senior officials in NATO countries" including Macron can be regarded as accomplices in the attack on the Crocus City Hall. He said the reasons to make the conclusion are Macron’s "rhetoric, his actions, and mostly his authorization of clandestine operations with the Banderist regime."

"It is obvious that Macron and some other Western leaders are the sponsors of this terrible terrorist attack," the official said. "There is no forgiveness for this. There can be no immunity from this. And from now on they are not just enemies of Russia.".

News.Az