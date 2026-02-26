Mercedes adds Momenta driving tech to nine new models

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mercedes-Benz Group AG will equip nine upcoming models this year with an advanced driving assistance system co-developed with Chinese tech firm Momenta, including the electric GLC SUV and the S-Class sedan.

During an official visit to China, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz tested the system aboard an S-Class in Beijing. Mercedes said it is leveraging research and development efforts in China to drive global innovation in autonomous and assisted driving technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The automaker also emphasized plans to expand partnerships with Chinese technology companies to enhance its future vehicle platforms, highlighting China’s growing role in Mercedes-Benz’s innovation strategy.

News.Az