Meta delays mixed-reality glasses to 2027

Meta has pushed back the launch of its Phoenix mixed-reality glasses to 2027, delaying the device by at least a year, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing an internal memo.

The glasses were originally scheduled for release in the second half of 2026, but Meta executives reportedly said the delay will give the company “more breathing room to get the details right” and ensure the device is fully polished before hitting the market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The lightweight goggles—previously code-named Puffin—weigh about 100 grams and feature lower-resolution displays and weaker computing power than premium headsets such as Apple’s Vision Pro, according to earlier reporting.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The company is also preparing for budget cuts of up to 30% within its metaverse division, Bloomberg reported. That group sits inside Reality Labs, the business unit behind Meta’s Quest headsets, Ray-Ban smart glasses (developed with EssilorLuxottica), and future AR devices.

Mixed-reality technology blends augmented and virtual reality, allowing digital and real-world elements to interact in the same view.

