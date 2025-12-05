Meta set to purchase AI wearable company Limitless

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta is acquiring the artificial intelligence wearable startup Limitless, the companies announced on Friday.

“We’re excited that Limitless will be joining Meta to help accelerate our work to build AI-enabled wearables,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Limitless makes a small, AI-powered pendant that can record conversations and generate summaries.

Limitless CEO Dan Siroker revealed the deal on Friday via a corporate blog post but did not disclose the financial terms.

“Meta recently announced a new vision to bring personal superintelligence to everyone and a key part of that vision is building incredible AI-enabled wearables,” Siroker said in the post and an accompanying video. “We share this vision and we’ll be joining Meta to help bring our shared vision to life.”

The world of AI wearables has been slowly growing this year, but no company has landed a standout product.

Meta’s Ray-Ban smartglasses, which have been a surprise hit, have a sprinkling of AI flavor with the inclusion of the company’s AI digital assistant.

There are several wearable devices available that are similar to Limitless.

Friend offers a pendant-style device, Plaud comes in a small card shape or pill that can be clipped on or worn around your neck or on your wrist, and Bee, which is worn on a wristband and was scooped up by Amazon

in July.

Amazon also runs AI through its Alexa+ line of Echo Speakers, while Google’s Pixel 10 phones have the Gemini assistant built in.

News.Az