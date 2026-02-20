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Outage
Tag:
Outage
DeepSeek AI chatbot suffers longest outage since 2025 surge
30 Mar 2026-13:33
Power back in Tehran and Alborz after outage
30 Mar 2026-10:46
Discord down: Users report major voice issues
26 Mar 2026-00:40
Anthropic's Claude down: Users report issues
18 Mar 2026-00:36
Telegram suffers widespread outage
12 Mar 2026-13:45
Nexperia China resumes work after system outage
06 Mar 2026-10:35
Amazon website down: Thousands of users report issues
06 Mar 2026-00:37
Anthropic's Claude down: Disruption affects global users
02 Mar 2026-16:36
WhatsApp Web down: Login issues affect users
27 Feb 2026-10:10
Amazon cloud unit suffers AI-driven outages
20 Feb 2026-09:24
Latest News
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South Korea expresses regret over drone flights to North
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