Thailand watchdog plans legal action against Facebook over scam ads

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Thailand's consumer watchdog has announced plans to take legal action against Facebook, accusing the platform of allowing scammers to use advertisements to defraud the public and failing to adequately protect users from online fraud.

According to a statement issued by Thailand's Consumer Council on Thursday, the lawsuit will target Facebook's parent company, Meta, over what the watchdog describes as insufficient measures to prevent fraudulent advertisements and scam-related activities on the social media platform, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The Consumer Council said scammers have been able to exploit Facebook's advertising system to deceive users, resulting in financial losses for members of the public. The watchdog argues that the platform has failed to provide adequate safeguards despite the growing prevalence of online scams.

The planned legal action comes amid increasing scrutiny of major technology companies over their handling of fraudulent content and online scams. Consumer groups and regulators in several countries have recently raised concerns about the effectiveness of measures adopted by social media platforms to combat scam advertisements.

Thai authorities have previously warned Facebook over scam-related activity on the platform, highlighting concerns about fake investment schemes and other fraudulent advertisements targeting users.

Meta has not publicly commented on the latest legal action announced by Thailand's Consumer Council.

Thailand's ​consumer watchdog said ‌it will sue ​Meta's ​Facebook for allowing ⁠scammers ​to use ​the social media platform to ​defraud ​the public through ‌ads ⁠and failing to protect its ​scammers , ​the ⁠Consumer Council ​said in ​a ⁠statement on Thursday,

News.Az