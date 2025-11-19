Meta wins major US antitrust case

Washington District Court Judge James Boasberg said the FTC failed to prove that Meta monopolized the market or maintained dominance by purchasing rivals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The court ultimately finds that YouTube and TikTok belong in the product market, and they prevent Meta from holding a monopoly,” Boasberg wrote. “Even if YouTube is out, including TikTok alone defeats the FTC’s case.”

The ruling concludes that Meta, which also owns Facebook and Threads, does not occupy a monopoly position in the relevant market. The FTC had sued Meta in 2020, arguing that its $1 billion acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and $19 billion purchase of WhatsApp in 2014 illegally consolidated its power in social media.