Intel, AMD, Micron shares climb ahead of Nvidia earnings

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Intel, Micron, and Sandisk stocks extended their recovery on Wednesday, bouncing for a second consecutive day as semiconductor shares regained momentum ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings report.

Intel (INTC), Micron (MU), and Sandisk (SNDK) all advanced in trading, while AMD (AMD), Marvell (MRVL), and Arm Holdings (ARM) also posted gains in premarket activity, News.Az report, citing Yahoo Finance.

The sector’s rebound comes as investors position themselves ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings release later on Wednesday, with shares of the AI chip leader also rising by more than 1% after recent volatility.

Semiconductor stocks had previously fallen amid a broader market sell-off driven by rising bond yields and renewed inflation concerns. Memory and storage-related firms such as Micron and Sandisk had also seen pullbacks following strong earlier gains.

Despite recent volatility, the semiconductor sector has been one of the key drivers of the broader market rally to record highs.

Investors are now focused on Nvidia’s results, which are widely seen as a key indicator for the artificial intelligence industry. Market participants will be watching for signs that major cloud computing companies continue to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, that Nvidia can meet sustained demand, and that its profit margins remain strong.

News.Az