Microsoft and Stellantis launch 5-year AI plan

The companies said on Thursday that they will co-develop more than 100 AI initiatives across Stellantis’ operations, covering areas such as product development, vehicle testing, predictive maintenance and the rollout of new digital services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in the global auto industry, where traditional manufacturers are increasingly relying on technology giants to close the gap in software development.

As Chinese automakers rapidly expand AI-powered features and connected services, legacy brands in Europe and the US are accelerating partnerships to strengthen their digital capabilities and improve customer experience.

Stellantis said the collaboration will help speed up its transformation into a more software-driven company, with AI integrated into engineering workflows, validation processes and service delivery.

The automaker, which owns brands including Jeep and Peugeot, has previously worked with several tech partners but has recently narrowed its focus to core vehicle performance, quality and scalable digital infrastructure.

The companies also highlighted ongoing collaboration on connected vehicle platforms and in-car digital services, building on an existing relationship between Stellantis and Microsoft.

A key pillar of the agreement is cybersecurity. Stellantis plans to strengthen its global cyber defence centre using AI-based analytics to detect and prevent threats across vehicles, manufacturing systems, IT infrastructure and customer platforms.

The move reflects growing concern across the industry about the security risks associated with connected vehicles and increasingly software-defined cars.

As part of the partnership, Stellantis will migrate more of its IT infrastructure to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

The company said it aims to reduce its global data centre footprint by around 60% by 2029, streamlining operations while supporting more scalable digital services.

The deal underscores how deeply software and AI are now embedded in the future of the automotive industry, where competition is increasingly defined not just by hardware, but by digital ecosystems and data capabilities.