Microsoft planning to discontinue iconic Paint app

Microsoft is considering the removal of the iconic Paint application from the next Windows 10 update slated to come out this fall.

Microsoft Paint, a simple computer graphics app, was introduced with the first version of Windows 1.0 in 1985, and has been included in all versions of Microsoft Windows, Daily Sabah reports.

Paint initially only supported 1-bit monochrome graphics, but since Windows 98 was released, users have been able to save images in the now-popular JPEG format.

In April, Microsoft introduced Paint 3D, an improved version of the original app, which allowed users to create three-dimensional images.

In the upcoming update, Microsoft has moved Paint to the "deprecated" features list, which includes apps that are "not in active development and might be removed in future releases."

"Paint" was trending worldwide on Twitter Monday, with at least 44,000 tweets on the topic. Social media users were in "mourning" upon hearing the news, while many decided to honor the memory of the popular app by sharing their "masterpieces" created using Paint.

