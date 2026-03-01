Middle East airspace closed as 1,800+ flights canceled flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airspace across much of the Middle East has been shut down, triggering massive travel disruption and leaving thousands of passengers stranded at major international airports, News.Az reports.

Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have all closed their airspace amid rapidly escalating regional tensions. The unprecedented move has effectively frozen civilian air traffic across one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors.

Major hubs including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha have been heavily impacted. Departure boards at international terminals are showing waves of cancellations, while passengers wait for updates on rescheduled flights.

Leading regional carriers — Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways — have collectively canceled more than 1,800 flights. Additional delays are expected as airlines reroute aircraft and reassess safety conditions.

Travelers are being urged to check directly with their airlines before heading to airports. Authorities warn that the situation remains fluid and further airspace restrictions could follow.

The Middle East serves as a critical global transit corridor linking Europe, Asia, and Africa. Any prolonged closure could have ripple effects across international travel and global supply chains.

News.Az