Mine blast kills 3 children, injures 3 in Afghanistan's Badakhshan

Three children lost their lives and three others sustained injuries as a landmine left over from past wars went off in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Friday, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The deadly incident took place at 11:00 a.m. local time in the Zebak district, killing the three children aged from nine to 14 on the spot and injuring the other three kids aged between 10 and 14. All the trio in critical condition, the official confirmed.

Without providing more details, the official said that an investigation had been initiated into the incident.

The war-torn Afghanistan reportedly is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world with dozens of people, mostly children, killed or maimed every month due to the blasts of explosive devices left over from the past four decades of war and civil unrest.

News.Az