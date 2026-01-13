Minnesota, Illinois sue to block Trump immigration surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minnesota and Illinois filed lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration Monday, seeking to halt a federal surge of immigration-enforcement officers into their states following the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by an ICE officer last week.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s lawsuit names Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other officials, asking a federal court to declare the surge unconstitutional. Ellison accused the administration of racially profiling residents and targeting Minnesota for its Democratic leanings. The suit requests a temporary restraining order and demands federal officers refrain from threatening civilians, wear visible identification, activate body cameras, and remove masks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Illinois filed a similar lawsuit over what Governor JB Pritzker called DHS’s “dangerous use of force,” asking courts to block U.S. Customs and Border Protection from civil immigration enforcement while curbing tactics like tear gas, trespassing, and masking license plates.

The federal surge has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats as a politically motivated move, while the administration defends it as law enforcement aimed at illegal immigration and corruption. Tensions escalated after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis, prompting protests and confrontations between ICE agents and bystanders.

