Hantavirus-hit cruise line says vessel not the source

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The operator of the cruise ship affected by hantavirus stated that evidence “strongly suggests” the virus was introduced before boarding and “did not originate from the vessel itself.”

The MV Hondius, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, made headlines when three individuals died after contracting hantavirus during their voyage earlier this month, News.Az reports, citing Global News.

Hantavirus is mainly spread by contact with rodents or their urine, saliva or droppings, particularly when the material is disturbed and becomes airborne, posing a risk of inhalation, according to the Canadian government. But the hantavirus that has caused the current outbreak, called the Andes virus, may be able to spread between people in rare cases.

In a statement on Tuesday, Oceanwide Expeditions CEO Remi Bouysset said that the indications are based on “the medical and epidemiological information currently available, including guidance from WHO experts and relevant health authorities.”

“Investigations remain ongoing regarding the exact location where the virus may have been contracted. At this stage, there is no indication that the source of infection was linked to the vessel’s condition or to Oceanwide Expeditions’ onboard operations,” Bouysset said.

The MV Hondius maintains “strict pest-control and biosecurity procedures onboard our vessels, including regular inspections and monitoring,” according to the CEO.

He said that pest control and biosecurity procedures were performed during the voyage, which began on April 1, and showed no evidence of rodents or pests being present throughout.

“What initially appeared to be an isolated medical situation evolved into a far more serious and complex event, requiring the rapid building of an international coalition and the full activation of crisis management procedures,” Bouysset added.

The response of the cruise ship operator evolved around three operational phases, including “emergency medical stabilization and evacuation operations in Cape Verde,” “controlled disembarkation, screening, quarantine, and transition operations in the Canary Islands” and “vessel transit to Rotterdam, vessel sanitization, crew transition, operational restart, resilience, and lessons learned.”

The ship arrived safely in Rotterdam on Monday and the remaining crew are being disembarked under the applicable guidance and procedures. The repatriation of the deceased individual who remained on board will take place with “the greatest care and respect,” Bouysset said.

“The vessel will now undergo a complete cleaning and sanitization process, together with the full implementation of additional protocols, procedures, and a complete crew transition before returning to operations. We want to take the necessary time to complete every step properly and responsibly,” he said.

News.Az