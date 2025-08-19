Modi to meet China's top diplomat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to meet China’s top diplomat today, signaling a potential easing of tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in India on Monday, is scheduled to hold talks with Modi and other leaders about the disputed border in the Himalayan mountains, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Reducing the number of troops on the border and possibly resuming trade in the contested region are expected to be on the agenda.

The rebuilding of ties coincides with friction between New Delhi and Washington after United States President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on India, a long-time US ally.

India is part of the Quad security alliance with the US, along with Australia and Japan.

The border dispute between India and China worsened in 2020 after a deadly clash between their troops in the Ladakh region. The chill in relations affected trade, diplomacy and air travel as both sides deployed tens of thousands of security forces in border areas.

But much progress has been made in recent times with the two nations part of the core of the Brics alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa plus new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates).

Last year, India and China agreed to a pact on border patrols and withdrew additional forces along some border areas. Both countries continue to fortify their border by building roads and rail networks.

The thaw between Beijing and New Delhi began last October when Mr Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at a summit of emerging economies in Russia. It was the first time the leaders had spoken in person since 2019.

It was confirmed by Indian authorities today that Mr Modi will meet President Xi when he travels to China late this month, his first visit in seven years, to attend the summit of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation.