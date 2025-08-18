Putin, Modi discuss long-term settlement prospects for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call on Monday, during which they discussed several international issues of mutual interest, as well as the outcomes of the Russian-U.S. summit in Alaska.

During the call, the two sides also discussed prospects for a long-term settlement in Ukraine and agreed to continue dialogue on this issue, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



A summit was held last Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine and a number of other bilateral and international issues.

