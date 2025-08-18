Yandex metrika counter

Putin, Modi discuss long-term settlement prospects for Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
Putin, Modi discuss long-term settlement prospects for Ukraine
Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call on Monday, during which they discussed several international issues of mutual interest, as well as the outcomes of the Russian-U.S. summit in Alaska.

During the call, the two sides also discussed prospects for a long-term settlement in Ukraine and agreed to continue dialogue on this issue, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A summit was held last Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine and a number of other bilateral and international issues. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      