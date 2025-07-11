Moonshot AI releases open-source model

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI released a new open-source AI model on Friday, as it attempts to reclaim its position in the competitive domestic market amid similar releases from local rivals, News.az reports citing Investing.

The model, named Kimi K2, offers enhanced coding capabilities and excels at general agent tasks and tool integration, enabling more effective breakdown of complex tasks, according to the company’s statement.

Moonshot claims the model surpasses mainstream open-source models in certain areas, including DeepSeek’s V3, and rivals capabilities of leading U.S. models from companies like Anthropic in specific functions such as coding.

This release aligns with a growing trend among Chinese companies toward open-sourcing AI models, which contrasts with many U.S. tech giants like OpenAI and Google (NASDAQ:) that maintain proprietary control over their most advanced AI models. Some American companies, including Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:), have also adopted the open-source approach.

News.Az