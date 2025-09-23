Yandex metrika counter

More questions than answers in Nvidia’s $100 billion OpenAI deal

More questions than answers in Nvidia’s $100 billion OpenAI deal
Nvidia’s plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI while supplying millions of its cutting-edge AI chips to the ChatGPT maker has raised as many questions as it has headlines.

According to a person close to OpenAI, the deal gives Nvidia a financial stake in one of its biggest customers but no voting power. OpenAI, meanwhile, gains some — but far from all — of the capital it needs to fund its ambitious data center buildout, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Nvidia’s initial $10 billion investment will go toward one gigawatt of capacity using its next-generation Vera Rubin chips, with construction set to begin in late 2026. But with AI data centers costing an estimated $50 billion per gigawatt, OpenAI must still find tens of billions in additional funding.


