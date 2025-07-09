More than 100 injured as Marseille wildfire rages on

French firefighters are continuing efforts to contain a major wildfire that has scorched the outskirts of Marseille, injuring more than 100 people and forcing hundreds to evacuate.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan said on Wednesday morning that while the blaze is "decreasing," it remains uncontained. Restrictions in surrounding areas have been lifted following a "significant decline" in the fire's spread, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

According to France’s interior ministry, 110 people have sustained minor injuries, including nine firefighters and 22 police officers, since the fire broke out on Tuesday near Pennes-Mirabeau, just north of the city. The fire has covered an estimated 700 hectares (7 sq km).

Firefighters described the scene as a "guerrilla war," with emergency crews battling flames on foot amid dense vegetation, strong winds, and steep terrain.

At its height, the fire spread at 1.2 km (0.7 miles) per hour, according to local officials.

Roughly 400 residents were evacuated, while others were advised to stay indoors to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

