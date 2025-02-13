Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki's eruption triggers highest alert level in Indonesia

This photo provided by Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores regency of East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2024. Photo: PVMBG

Indonesia raised the volcanic alert status of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island to the highest level on Thursday following a surge in volcanic activities.

The volcano has reportedly been erupting continuously for several days, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"Deep volcanic earthquakes have increased significantly. This indicates that the intensity of magma activity in Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki's magma chamber is rising and moving toward shallower depths," said Muhammad Wafid, head of the geology agency at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The agency has urged the public to remain alert and avoid the 6 km radius danger zone. It also advised heightened vigilance in a 7 km extended danger zone in the southwestern and northeastern sectors due to the increased risk of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.

News.Az