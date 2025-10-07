Mpox outbreak worsens in Malawi, health authorities warn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malawi is experiencing a steady increase in mpox infections, with the capital city, Lilongwe, recording the highest number of cases, according to the latest outbreak update from the Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM).

Since the first case was recorded on April 17, the total number of cases in the country has now amounted to 128, with Lilongwe having recorded 104 cases cumulatively. Only one mpox-related death has been reported so far, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Monday, the PHIM announced that two new cases had been diagnosed and confirmed at two separate clinics in Lilongwe: one involving a nine-year-old female and one involving an 11-year-old female.

All the confirmed cases have no history of travelling outside Malawi, according to the update.

Ten of the country's districts have recorded mpox cases, and health authorities have continued to fight the outbreak through various interventions.

