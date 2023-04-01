News.az
News
Malawi
Tag:
Malawi
Mpox outbreak worsens in Malawi, health authorities warn
07 Oct 2025-14:41
Malawi broadcaster projects ex-President Mutharika as election winner
23 Sep 2025-17:55
Tanzania, Malawi end trade standoff after diplomatic talks
03 May 2025-23:55
Malawi records 6th mpox case
02 May 2025-17:20
Tanzania bans South Africa and Malawi imports as trade row escalates
24 Apr 2025-13:53
Tropical Cyclone Jude claims nine lives across Mozambique, Malawi
14 Mar 2025-10:35
Malawi to pull troops from DR Congo after peacekeeper deaths
06 Feb 2025-16:56
China to lift all punitive tariffs on Malawian products
09 Sep 2024-14:20
Malawi's vice president, 9 others killed in plane crash
11 Jun 2024-13:14
Death toll from Cyclone Freddy in Malawi jumps to 1,000
13 Apr 2023-04:00
