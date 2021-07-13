Mudflow kills 8 in eastern Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mudflow caused by heavy rainfall has killed eight people and injured six in Kasansay district of eastern Namangan region, Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said Tuesday.

Heavy rains in the Jalal-Abad region of neighboring Kyrgyzstan caused a sudden mudflow in the downstream Kasansay river, the ministry said, adding that search for other victims and rescue work were underway.

Representatives of the regional emergency department, police and the prosecutor's office are working at the scene, according to the report.

(c) Xinhua

