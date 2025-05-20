Musk: Starlink may go public in the future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Starlink Services, LLC could go public at some point, but emphasized that he is "in no rush" to do so.

"[Going] public is a way to potentially make more money, but at the expense of a lot of public company overhead and inevitably a whole bunch of lawsuits, which are very annoying. Something really needs to be done about shareholder-derivative lawsuits in the US, because it allows plaintiff law firms who don't represent the shareholders to pretend that they represent the shareholders by getting a puppet plaintiff with a few shares to initiate a massive lawsuit against the company," Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The billionaire was also asked if he sees his company, SpaceX, going into weaponized drones, which Musk initially said was "impossible to answer," but then said that the company's aspirations "currently" are not to enter into the weapons business.

