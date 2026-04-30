Jeep crash in Nepal's Rolpa district leaves 20 dead

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At least 20 people were killed when a jeep carrying pilgrims fell off a cliff in Nepal's Rolpa district on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred in Thabang Rural Municipality when the vehicle veered off a ridge road and fell nearly 800 metres below, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police said the passengers were travelling from Rukum East to Jaljala to perform rituals on the occasion of the full moon.

Information officer at the Rolpa District Police Office, Sunil Thapa Nepali, said rescue operations were underway, with police teams and local residents deployed at the site.

Authorities suspect that slippery road conditions caused by rainfall may have led to the vehicle losing control, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

Rolpa's Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri said personnel were mobilised immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Further details are awaited as rescue and recovery efforts continue. (ANI)

News.Az