Nvidia stock slides on Google, Amazon rivalry concerns

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Nvidia (NVDA) stock dropped over 4% on Thursday, while other chipmakers saw gains.

Investors may be weighing rising competition for Nvidia, which has so far been the dominant play in the AI infrastructure space. In its earnings call on Wednesday, Amazon (AMZN) noted its in-house chips business is booming, while Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL) said it plans to sell its custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to select customers who will install the chips in their own data centers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, a crackdown on chip smuggling in China has nearly doubled prices for Nvidia's B300 servers to $1 million each, according to a Reuters report. Nvidia's most powerful server is restricted in China.

News.Az