Baku hosts 2026 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

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The opening ceremony of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics took place in Baku.

The National Gymnastics Arena featured a formal opening ceremony where the flags of the participating countries were presented, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his address, Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports and President of European Gymnastics, highlighted the rapid development of sports in Azerbaijan. He noted that Baku has been selected as the World Sports Capital for 2026 and has previously hosted several international gymnastics competitions.

The European Cup was subsequently declared open, and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed. The ceremony continued with an artistic program featuring a dance performance by rhythmic gymnasts.

A total of 194 athletes from 31 countries are competing for medals at the tournament, including 137 seniors and 57 juniors. Azerbaijan is represented by 10 gymnasts.

The European Cup will continue until May 3.

News.Az