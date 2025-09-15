NASA announces life on Mars

+ ↺ − 16 px

NASA’s Perseverance rover has uncovered unusual features on Mars that may point to signs of ancient life.

While exploring a rocky outcrop known as the Bright Angel formation in Neretva Vallis—an ancient river valley that once carried water into Jezero Crater—the rover detected carbon-based compounds, nodules, and surface spots often linked to microbial activity on Earth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The findings, published in Nature, highlight textures, chemical signatures, and minerals described as “potential biosignatures.” Among the discoveries were vivianite and greigite—minerals that on Earth can form when microbes interact with mud and organic matter. However, scientists caution that such features could also emerge through non-biological processes.

“These are not proof of life, but they are strong candidates for further study,” researchers said. NASA officials added that confirmation may only come once rock samples collected by Perseverance are returned to Earth—a mission facing delays and funding challenges.

If verified, the discovery would represent the strongest evidence yet of ancient extraterrestrial life.

“We are one step closer to answering one of humanity’s most profound questions,” said Dr. Nicky Fox of NASA.

