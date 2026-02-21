Nasa astronauts' moon mission likely to be delayed due to rocket issue
Source: BBC
Nasa said that its early March launch day for its highly anticipated lunar mission would almost definitely be pushed back, after the agency spotted problems with the system's helium flow in safety checks.
On Friday, the space agency said that its Artemis II mission, which would see astronauts sent to the moon for the first time in 50 years, could launch as early as 6 March, News. az reports, citing BBC.
But NASA administrator Jared Isaacman announced on Saturday that an interruption to helium flow will "almost assuredly impact the March window".
Four astronauts are preparing to be sent on the 10-day trip to the far side of the Moon and back, marking humanity's furthest ever journey into space.
By Faig Mahmudov