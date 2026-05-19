NASA reveals new strategy in the search for life beyond Earth

NASA reveals new strategy in the search for life beyond Earth

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NASA has released a major astrobiology study focused on improving future missions designed to search for evidence of life elsewhere in the solar system.

The report, known as the PESTO Search for Life Instrumentation Study, examines how scientists can better detect biological signatures on planets and moons such as Mars, Europa and Enceladus using advanced instruments and sample analysis technologies, News.Az reports, citing Astrobiology

The search for life beyond Earth remains one of NASA’s highest scientific priorities under the 2023 Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey. The study focuses on one central question: whether there is evidence of past or present life elsewhere in the solar system and how it can be detected with confidence.

Researchers said detecting life requires more than highly sensitive instruments. Scientists must also understand how potential biological material moves through planetary environments, how samples are collected and processed, and how to distinguish biological signals from non-biological chemical activity.

The study examined technologies connected to biosignature detection, including systems for collecting, handling and processing samples. Scientists evaluated how existing instruments would perform in environments such as Mars’ subsurface permafrost and the icy plumes of Europa and Enceladus.

NASA said the project aims to identify scientific and technological gaps that could affect future life-detection missions. Researchers are studying which current technologies are mature enough for spaceflight and which new developments should be prioritized to improve the reliability of detecting possible signs of life.

The report also highlights the importance of reducing uncertainty when interpreting data gathered from complex planetary materials, where signals may be weak or hidden within noisy environmental conditions.

According to NASA, the findings will help guide future investments in planetary exploration technologies and support the long-term goal of developing more effective missions capable of searching for life across the solar system.

News.Az