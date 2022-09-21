NATO brings reserve troops to Kosovo for training amid fears of unrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO has brought in reserve troops assigned to its KFOR peacekeeping mission to Kosovo for training, one of the mission commanders said, as a deadline approaches in a spat between the Serbian minority and the government that may spark fresh unrest, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

KFOR's regional commander east, Colonel Christopher Samulski, told reporters the reserves had been brought in "as part of normal contingency planning." Samulski spoke at Camp Bondsteel, one of KFOR's bases.

News.Az