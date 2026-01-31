NATO chief visits Allied Air Command in Ramstein

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Allied Air Command on January 29 to observe its around-the-clock operations in protecting NATO territory and enhancing deterrence, particularly along the alliance’s eastern flank.

The Secretary General met with Lieutenant General Jason T. Hinds - Commander, Allied Air Command to discuss the optimization efforts for NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) and Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) missions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He underlined how fully integrated Allied air capabilities ensure a credible deterrence and defence posture, amid an increasingly complex security environment.

Mr. Rutte also visited the Allied Air Command Situation Centre (SITCEN), where specialists monitor NATO airspace 24 hours a day. He was briefed on how AIRCOM maintains the Recognised Air Picture across the Alliance, enabling commanders to make timely and informed decisions. The Secretary General highlighted that constant surveillance and coordination are central to NATO’s ability to detect, assess and respond to any potential air threats to Allied territory.

Several briefings were conducted during the visit, including on Eastern Sentry (EASN), an enduring multi-domain enhanced vigilance activity activated in 2025 in response to NATO airspace violations. EASN synchronizes all current deterrence and defence measures such as NATO’s Air Policing mission, along with additional capabilities and national contributions, to ensure the protection and security of NATO territory. It is enhancing NATO’s vigilance along the entire eastern flank – or wherever needed.

Secretary General Rutte commended AIRCOM personnel for their role in planning and overseeing this activity, adding that NATO’s fast and decisive responses to past incursions reflect the readiness and adaptability of Allied air power.

News.Az