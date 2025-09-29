Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for attack on Doha, sources say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's attack in Doha during a phone call from the White House on Monday, according to a source close to Netanyahu who spoke with Reuters, News.Az reports.

The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani came as Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.

