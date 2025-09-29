Yandex metrika counter

Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for attack on Doha, sources say

  • World
  • Share
Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for attack on Doha, sources say
©Jack Guez / AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's attack in Doha during a phone call from the White House on Monday, according to a source close to Netanyahu who spoke with Reuters, News.Az reports.
The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani came as Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      