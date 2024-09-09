Netherlands seeks to buy more F-35A jets from US
Netherlands seeks to purchase more F-35A fighter jets from the United States.The Royal Netherlands Air Force is set to significantly expand its capabilities with a substantial increase in its fleet, according to a recent Dutch defense report. The planned upgrades include the addition of more F-35A fighter jets, as well as new unmanned aircraft, helicopters, and anti-drone systems, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Detailed in the defense planning document released in early September, these plans come with a substantial boost in defense funding, amounting to an additional 2.4 billion euros [$2.7 billion]. The Dutch Ministry of Defense stated, “Every year, approximately 1.5 billion euros will be invested in combat power.”
“New threats demand action,” the Dutch government emphasized, also highlighting their intention to invest in helicopters, tanks, and warships. The move was driven not solely by the Russian threat, the Dutch pointed out, but also by rising tensions in the Middle East and China’s more assertive posture, which indicates Beijing is “attempting to manipulate international rules to its benefit.”
The Netherlands signed an agreement to acquire 58 F-35A fighters on July 27, 2013, at a ceremony held at the Royal Netherlands Air Force base in Leeuwarden. So far, 40 of these aircraft have been delivered, with the final deliveries expected by 2024, although this timeline might shift due to the TR-3 upgrade and delay of F-35 deliveries. Gradually, the Netherlands is integrating the F-35A into its air force, bolstering its capabilities as part of NATO’s collective defense effort.