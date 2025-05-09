New US envoy to Türkiye says he's eager to build bridges

New US envoy to Türkiye says he's eager to build bridges

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, said on Friday that he is “eager to get to work building bridges” with the Turkish people.

The US Embassy in Türkiye shared a video message from Barrack on its X account in which he introduced himself, News.Az reports citing Anadolu.

Beginning his address with a Turkish greeting "Merhaba," Barrack emphasized enthusiasm for his new role, noting that his ancestors once stood in these lands, making this appointment feel like "a full circle moment" for him.

Barrack stressed that peace and prosperity between the two nations can only flourish "when the hearts and hands of our people are lifted jointly in this quest."

"The United States and Türkiye are longtime friends, partners and great allies, and it's truly an honor to be here to strengthen that relationship even more," he added.

The 78-year-old diplomat reflected on his previous visits to Türkiye, praising the heartwarming hospitality he experienced, which encouraged him to return frequently.

"It's truly a privilege to be back," Barrack said.

US President Donald Trump had previously announced Barrack’s nomination on the Truth Social platform and he received Senate confirmation on April 30 with 60 votes in favor and 36 against.

The new ambassador, who arrived in Ankara on May 5, previously served as chairman of Trump's 2016 inauguration committee.

News.Az