EU mission in Armenia excluded from Azerbaijan peace talks

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The European Union’s new civilian mission in Armenia will concentrate on enhancing the country’s resilience in areas such as cybersecurity, countering hybrid threats, and civilian security, and will not be involved in the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process, according to a senior EU official.

"The role of the EU partnership mission in Armenia is to strengthen Armenia's resilience, especially in the areas of cybersecurity, protection against hybrid threats, and civilian security. These missions do not cover the peace process and are in no way related to Armenia's international relations," the official said, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The official stressed that the mission will not be involved in the normalization process between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Türkiye and will instead focus solely on domestic support for Armenia.

He added that the European Union continues to back diplomatic efforts aimed at regional stability.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council approved the creation of the EU Partnership Mission in Armenia (EUPM Armenia) on April 21. The mission's headquarters will be based in Armenia, and its mandate will last two years.

News.Az