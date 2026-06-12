US-Iran peace deal has never been closer, says Tehran

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Taking to the social media platform X, Araghchi stated that a diplomatic resolution "has never been closer." However, with high-stakes details still being ironed out, Tehran’s top diplomat issued a stern warning to the press, urging media outlets worldwide to refrain from premature speculation regarding the agreement's exact contents.

A historic breakthrough in the West Asia conflict may be imminent. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the highly anticipated "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" between Iran and the United States is closer than ever to being finalized, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

While Araghchi promised that full details would be shared with the public in due course—aligning with what he described as Iran's "responsible and transparent approach"—the potential accord is already generating massive waves across global markets and geopolitical circles.

Brokered via international mediators, the proposed Islamabad MoU aims to defuse the ongoing war, establish a 60-day ceasefire across multiple fronts, and successfully reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz to global shipping. While both sides have engaged in furious spin regarding the final terms of Iran's nuclear enrichment and sanction reliefs, Araghchi's latest comments signal that despite the noise, a major diplomatic signing ceremony could be just days away.

News.Az