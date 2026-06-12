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Iran to end nuclear program under deal, White House claims

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Iran to end nuclear program under deal, White House claims
Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Iran and the U.S. reportedly reached a deal in which Tehran would dismantle parts of its nuclear program and destroy nuclear material, according to a White House official speaking to AFP on Friday, though both countries have provided conflicting descriptions of the agreement. v

Tehran also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz and will not receive any frozen funds until they honor their commitments under the "performance-based deal," the senior administration official said, News.Az reports, citing The Koea Times.

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By Ulviyya Salmanli

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