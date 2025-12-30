NewJeans’ Danielle faces $81M penalty after contract end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ongoing saga surrounding K-pop group NewJeans has taken a legal turn.

ADOR, the agency representing the group, has terminated Danielle’s exclusive contract and filed a lawsuit seeking damages for breach of contract, with estimates suggesting the total penalty could exceed 100 billion Korean won (around $81 million), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On December 29, ADOR announced, “We have determined that Danielle cannot continue as a member of NewJeans or as an ADOR artist, and we have notified her today of the termination of her exclusive contract.”

While the agency declined to provide full details due to ongoing legal proceedings, it cited multiple violations of the contract, including conflicting agreements, unauthorized entertainment activities, and actions allegedly damaging the reputation of ADOR and NewJeans. ADOR stated that requests for correction were ignored, leaving contract termination as the only option.

Legal experts, speaking to The Chosun Daily, estimate that Danielle could owe roughly 108 billion Korean won. Lawyer Ahn Hee-cheol of DLG Law Firm explained that the standard penalty calculation multiplies ADOR’s average monthly sales over the two years preceding the termination by the remaining months of the contract.

ADOR Sales: 110.3 billion KRW in 2023 | 111.1 billion KRW in 2024

Contract Remaining: 54 months (set to expire July 31, 2029)

Estimated Penalty: ~108 billion KRW

Ahn emphasized that penalties are separate from claims for damages, and courts may reduce the amount if deemed excessive.

News.Az