Ador ends contract with NewJeans’ Danielle

Ador announced on Monday that it has terminated its exclusive contract with NewJeans member Danielle.

The company said it held multiple discussions with NewJeans members Minji, Hani and Danielle, as well as their families, following an October court ruling that upheld the validity of the group members’ contracts, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Herald.

According to Ador, Hani has decided to return to the agency, while talks with Minji are still ongoing. However, the agency said it concluded that continuing its relationship with Danielle, either as a member of NewJeans or under Ador, would be difficult. The group’s two youngest members, Haerin and Hyein, officially returned to Ador in November.

Ador also said it plans to pursue legal accountability against a family member of Danielle and the company’s former CEO, Min Hee-jin, alleging their involvement in creating divisions that led to the prolonged legal dispute.

