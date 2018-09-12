Newspaper: Trump-Pashinyan meeting in September will not take place

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visits to Russia and some steps have bewildered the West, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“The US does not understand the sense in sending ‘[Armenian] humanitarian troops’ to Syria, especially since it [the US] was not informed beforehand, and the decisions in connection with the American biological laboratories located in Armenia—about which Pashinyan personally announced. [Pashinyan had said:] ‘Literally 10-15 days ago, by my personal instruction, I have permitted [Russian specialists] to enter those laboratories…Russian specialists have never had an access problem, and they will not have—starting from the moment I became prime minister.’

“The American side has made it clear that at least parity should be kept in such matters, and Russian laboratories [should] be opened before them.

“According to our information, as a result of this, they [the Americans] have made it clear to the Armenian side that the Trump-Pashinyan meeting in September will not take place,” wrote Hraparak.

News.Az

