Newspaper: Trump-Pashinyan meeting in September will not take place
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visits to Russia and some steps have bewildered the West, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.
“The US does not understand the sense in sending ‘[Armenian] humanitarian troops’ to Syria, especially since it [the US] was not informed beforehand, and the decisions in connection with the American biological laboratories located in Armenia—about which Pashinyan personally announced. [Pashinyan had said:] ‘Literally 10-15 days ago, by my personal instruction, I have permitted [Russian specialists] to enter those laboratories…Russian specialists have never had an access problem, and they will not have—starting from the moment I became prime minister.’
“The American side has made it clear that at least parity should be kept in such matters, and Russian laboratories [should] be opened before them.
“According to our information, as a result of this, they [the Americans] have made it clear to the Armenian side that the Trump-Pashinyan meeting in September will not take place,” wrote Hraparak.
