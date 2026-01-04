Yandex metrika counter

Nicolás Maduro will appear in court on January 5

  • World
  • Share
Nicolás Maduro will appear in court on January 5
Nicolas Maduro escorted by US agents after landing in New York following a surprise military operation in Caracas (Photo: X)

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will appear in Manhattan federal court on January 5 for a preliminary hearing, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

He will be charged with four counts related to drug-related terrorism.

The indictment reportedly alleges that Maduro ran a long-running drug trafficking network.

The case will be heard in US federal court.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      