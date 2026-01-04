Nicolás Maduro will appear in court on January 5

Nicolas Maduro escorted by US agents after landing in New York following a surprise military operation in Caracas (Photo: X)

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will appear in Manhattan federal court on January 5 for a preliminary hearing, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

He will be charged with four counts related to drug-related terrorism.

The indictment reportedly alleges that Maduro ran a long-running drug trafficking network.

The case will be heard in US federal court.

News.Az